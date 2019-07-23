Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an assault and robbery of a 59-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in Guilford.
Police say that around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Highfield Road, a 59-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by three suspects.
The suspects allegedly assaulted the woman and then took her car that was parked in the block.
The suspects were described as two males and one female. The victim also reported that a dog was inside her vehicle when it was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455.
You must log in to post a comment.