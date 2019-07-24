  • WJZ 13On Air

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was charged with operating a vessel while under the influence on Deep Creek Lake on July 5.

Maryland Natural Resources Police stopped Patrick Doran of Venetia, Pa. at about 10 p.m. for improper navigation lights in the area of Glendale Bridge. The officer suspected Doran was under the influence and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Doran was arrested for operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to comply with inland navigation rules. Doran faces up to 16 months in jail and $2,500 in fines.

