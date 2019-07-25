Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Football season is back!!! The Baltimore Ravens training camp began Thursday.
Plenty of lucky fans were on hand in Owings Mills to see the Ravens hit the field for the first time.
The weather Thursday morning was beautiful as the team welcomed several new veterans like Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas and said goodbye to some familiar faces, like of course, Joe Flacco.
The early reports are that quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled a bit to start practice, but did finish strong.
You must log in to post a comment.