LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Lothian Thursday has been ruled accidental, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home in the 5500 block of Greenock Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Five firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Firefighters had trouble containing the flames due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

