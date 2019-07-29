Comments
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Lothian Thursday has been ruled accidental, though the exact cause remains under investigation.
The fire broke out at a home in the 5500 block of Greenock Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Five firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
Five Firefighters Injured Battling Large House Fire In Anne Arundel County
Firefighters had trouble containing the flames due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
The homeowners were not home at the time.
