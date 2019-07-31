Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in Towson, police said.
Baltimore County Police were called at around 3:31 a.m. Wednesday to the 8400 block of Loch Raven Blvd for a cardiac arrest call.
When they arrived they found an unresponsive 21-year-old man with trauma to his upper body.
His body was taken to Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the exact cause and manner of his death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.
He will not be identified until next of kin is notified, police said.
