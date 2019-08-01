Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is teaming up with the Orioles for a blood drive this month.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is teaming up with the Orioles for a blood drive this month.
The SMC Campus Center will host the drive, and donors can give blood, power red, platelets and AB plasma.
Anyone who donates will receive two ticket vouchers good for an Orioles home game.
Go to the American Red Cross’ website and search for a time slot on Aug. 3 at the SMC Campus Center.
The address is 621 W. Lombard Street.
You must log in to post a comment.