UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person in Prince George’s County earlier Sunday night.
At around 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ramp from Harry S. Truman Drive to Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro on a report of a crash with three motorcycles.
Police said two motorcycles were stopped on the right shoulder of the ramp from Central Avenue to Largo Road when another motorcycle was traveling on the ramp from Harry S. Truman Drive to westbound Central Avenue when it lost control, traveled across a grass median and struck the other two motorcycles.
The driver of the motorcycle that crashed, identified as Jared Stewart, 26, was thrown from his vehicle.
He was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where he was declared dead. The other two motorcycle drivers refused treatment at the scene.
The off-ramps were closed for a time because of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.