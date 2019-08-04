Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash where one person died Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.
At around 7:55 p.m., troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of I-695 at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie.
The driver of the vehicle, Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.