GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash where one person died Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.

At around 7:55 p.m., troopers responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of I-695 at Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie.

The driver of the vehicle, Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

