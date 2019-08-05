



Maryland officials are monitoring online activity for potential threats, according to Gov. Larry Hogan, following mass shootings in El paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

In a series of tweets Monday, Hogan said he met with the FBI, Maryland State Police and his Homeland Security advisor to discuss Baltimore’s violent crime crisis and Maryland efforts to combat threats of mass shootings.

“We reviewed our joint efforts to address the violent crime crisis in Baltimore City and disrupt the gangs and criminal enterprises that are responsible for so much of the deadly violence,” Hogan tweeted.

“In addition, after this weekend’s horrific shootings, we discussed the steps being taken to combat the threat posed by white supremacists and racially motivated extremists. The Maryland Coordination & Analysis Center is actively monitoring online activity for potential threats,” Hogan continued. “Keeping our cities and communities safe is my most solemn responsibility as governor. In all of these areas, I reiterated the importance of total communication and coordination at all levels of government.”

“Together, we must forcefully condemn and work to eradicate racism and hatred in all its forms,” Hogan tweeted.

Hogan’s tweets come hours after President Donald Trump also condemned the mass shootings, racism and white supremacy.

President Trump called out “white supremacy” by name Monday and and urged the nation to condemn it with one voice in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and the racist manifesto authorities believe the suspect posted shortly beforehand.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” the president said in a speech Monday in the White House Diplomatic room.

The president also directed the Justice Department to propose legislation, so that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty “quickly” and “decisively,” “without years of delay. He also urged social media companies to catch threats before they’re actualized.

“We ask God in heaven to ease the anguish of those who suffer and we vow to act with urgent resolve,” the president said.

The president also called for an end to – or substantial reduction of – the “glorification” of violence in “gruesome and grisly” video game culture.