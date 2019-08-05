



As the country is reeling following two mass shootings that took the lives of at least 29 people in less than 13 hours, Maryland lawmakers are reacting to the latest gun violence.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his condolences twice over the weekend.

On Saturday, Hogan tweeted following the shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart that took the lives of at least 20 people.

“Our hearts go out to the entire El Paso community in the wake of yet another heinous act of violence. We are grateful to the police, doctors, and first responders for their heroic efforts. Marylanders will be keeping all of the victims and their loved ones in our prayers,” Hogan tweeted.

Not even 24 hours later, Hogan tweeted again about mass violence after a gunman opened fire inside a Dayton, Ohio bar in the early morning hours of Sunday.

“Another great American community forced to grieve after an unspeakable act of violence. The prayers of Marylanders are with the victims and their families, the courageous first responders, and all of Dayton. We must stand united in our belief that no amount of fear can divide us,” Hogan said.

Hogan, who is the chairman of the Governors Association and has taken more of a national role in politics during his second term as a Republican governor in a blue state, also reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments about Baltimore last week calling them “outrageous” and “inappropriate.”

However, on Late Night with Seth Myers, Hogan said he wouldn’t let Trump’s comments make him react in an angry way because it just creates more animosity.

“So on Friday I gave a national address — live on national television — to the National Governors Association talking about that we have to do something about angry rhetoric and the divisiveness, all the attacks, and these politics infecting America — and it’s making it impossible for us to get anything done in Washington,” Hogan answered. “Fourteen hours later, we had another perfect example of everything I was talking about. And I said the last thing I need to do is jump in there and have more angry reaction to the angry reaction — back and forth. There were plenty of people in America that were tweeting back and forth. I just said, let’s just stop all the tweeting and let’s focus on how are we going to solve all of these problems by working together.”