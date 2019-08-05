BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of their preseason game Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars players prayed together for the victims of the two mass shootings over the weekend at their joint practice in Owings Mills.
The video shows the players holding hands for a moment of silence then bowing their heads in prayer before practice.
Maryland Lawmakers React To Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas And Dayton, Ohio
The players and staff recited “The Lord’s Prayer” together.
At least 22 people died in a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart Saturday morning, then early Sunday another mass shooting took the lives of at least nine people in Dayton, Ohio.
President Donald Trump condemned mass shootings and showed support for the red-flag laws some 15 states, including Maryland, have put into place to identify possibly unstable people ahead of shootings.
Maryland has suffered from its own history with mass shootings at The Capital Gazette, the Rite Aid Warehouse, a school in St. Mary’s County and others.
