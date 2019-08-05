  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ed Reed was honored Saturday by officially becoming a part of the NFL Hall of Fame.

The former Ravens player was also honored locally by Union Craft Brewing with a beer dedicated to his legacy.

GOAT, a legendary ale, is actually their popular Golden Ale that got a reface in honor of Reed.

Ed Reed Hall Of Fame | Former Ravens Great Officially A Member Of The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

They sold the beer Saturday as 4-packs in their taproom.

All of the proceeds from the GOAT beer were donated to the Ed Reed Foundation to help support Baltimore community programs.

The 4-pack sold for $10.

