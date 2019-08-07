Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven years after its doors closed for what some expected to be the last time, the Harlem Park Recreation Center in west Baltimore will soon be filled with life once again.
The center, one of four to have its doors shuttered in 2012 in an effort to save money, will hold a grand reopening Tuesday at 2 p.m.
At the time, then-mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said the four closed facilities were outdated.
Baltimore’s recreation and parks department said the updated facility will have new lighting, books, games and sporting equipment, along with an upgraded multipurpose room.
Full operations are expected to begin in September, though limited hours will begin August 14.
With the reopening of Harlem Park, the city will have a total of 44 recreation centers. Beginning Labor Day weekend, all 44 will be open Monday through Saturday.
