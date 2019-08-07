BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is warning its citizens to not travel to certain cities in the United States- including Baltimore.
The country issued the warning after two mass shootings killed over 30 people. They also named two other cities, Albuquerque and Detroit, as places of travel to avoid, citing the Ceoworld Magazine 2019 index.
Baltimore passed more than 200 homicides just last weekend and has been gaining national attention specifically from President Donald Trump- who tweeted a series of criticisms about the City and its representative Elijah Cummings.
Trump called Baltimore “rat and rodent-infested” and later on the White House tweeted that the murder rate in Baltimore is higher than that of three Central American countries that they claim are driving the nation’s border surge.
The president said this again at a rally in Cincinnati last Thursday.
WJZ FACT CHECK: Is Baltimore’s Murder Rate Higher Than Central American Countries’?
“The homicide rate in Baltimore is significantly higher than El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala. I believe it’s higher than, give me a place that you think is pretty bad, give me a place,” Trump said at his rally.
The Venezuelan government advised its citizens to “avoid visiting some cities that are among the 20 most dangerous in the world,” including Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, St. Louis, Oakland, Memphis, Birmingham, Atlanta, Stockton and Buffalo, “according to Forbes (2019).”
