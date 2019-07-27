BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning about Baltimore, while criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district.

Trump’s tweets also referenced Cummings’ past comments about conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump is demanding an investigation into Maryland’s 7th congressional district, calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Cummings’ district includes parts of both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, along with a majority of Howard County.

Cummings responded to Trump on Twitter, citing that he goes home to his district daily and that it is his “moral duty to fight for my constituents.” He added that he and Trump can address prescription drug prices together.

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Mr. President, we can address this together. Two years ago, I went to the White House to ask you to endorse my bill to let the government negotiate directly for lower drug prices. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Many officials showed their support for Cummings, including Rep. John Sarbanes, who also represents Baltimore.

Proud everyday to represent Baltimore with Elijah Cummings. Great city. Great man. — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) July 27, 2019

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young called Trump’s tweets “completely unacceptable”. In a statement, Young added he “won’t stand for anyone, not even the alleged Leader of the Free World, attacking our great City or our representative to Congress. Mr. Trump, you are a disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison commented that it is important for him and members of the Department to “remain apolitical” adding, “We all took an oath to protect and serve the people of Baltimore regardless of their political affiliation, class, race or religion. And that is what we are doing every single day as we work toward making Baltimore the safest big city in America.”