  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Mayor Jack Young, president donald trump, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning about Baltimore, while criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district.

Trump’s tweets also referenced Cummings’ past comments about conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump is demanding an investigation into Maryland’s 7th congressional district, calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings’ district includes parts of both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, along with a majority of Howard County.

Cummings responded to Trump on Twitter, citing that he goes home to his district daily and that it is his “moral duty to fight for my constituents.” He added that he and Trump can address prescription drug prices together.

Many officials showed their support for Cummings, including Rep. John Sarbanes, who also represents Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young called Trump’s tweets “completely unacceptable”. In a statement, Young added he “won’t stand for anyone, not even the alleged Leader of the Free World, attacking our great City or our representative to Congress. Mr. Trump, you are a disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison commented that it is important for him and members of the Department to “remain apolitical” adding, “We all took an oath to protect and serve the people of Baltimore regardless of their political affiliation, class, race or religion. And that is what we are doing every single day as we work toward making Baltimore the safest big city in America.”

Comments