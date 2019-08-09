By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE, COUNTY. Md. (WJZ) — The two men taken into custody in Baltimore County on Friday afternoon have been ruled out as suspects in Sergeant Isaac Carrington’s shooting.

They are being held on unrelated criminal charges, according to police.

The two men were taken into custody after police saw them in a vehicle that looked like the suspect vehicle in the shooting of Sergeant Carrington.

City police released a statement Friday night about the arrests:

“Today two individuals were taken into custody in the Southern District. They have been ruled out as suspects in the Sgt. Carrington shooting and are being held on unrelated criminal charges.”

Police tell WJZ that investigators are regrouping and going over video footage from the area, as well as witness accounts of the incident.

Carrington was in surgery Friday after he was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of Summerfield Avenue around 3:24 p.m. Thursday. Carrington was on life support in the ICU Thursday after he was rushed to the Shock Trauma.

Baltimore Police Sergeant Issac Carrington ‘Fighting For Life’ After Shooting, As Police Search For Gunman, Getaway Driver

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that an initial investigation revealed that the 43-year-old Carrington was standing in front of his lawn, speaking with a neighbor, when an unknown vehicle believed to be an Acura, pulled onto the street.

A masked suspect came out of the car demanded his property, but when Carrington fled, the suspect chased him and shot him, police said. The suspect then fled with the help of a getaway driver.

