Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How does free money sound? For two lucky students, that will become a reality this tax-free week.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How does free money sound? For two lucky students, that will become a reality this tax-free week.
For the third year in a row the State Retailers Association is holding a $2,500 scholarship contest. But new this year, the University System of Maryland Foundation says it will match that. This raises the total winnings to $5,000.
Maryland’s Tax-Free Week Starts Just In Time For Back To School Shopping
To enter all you have to do is take a photo or video of you shopping and post it to social media with #shopmdtaxfree.
A $1,000 prize will also be given to the runner up.
You must log in to post a comment.