  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Tax-Free Week, Scholarship, scholarship contest, State Retailers Association, Talkers, Tax-Free Week, University System of Maryland Foundation


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How does free money sound? For two lucky students, that will become a reality this tax-free week.

For the third year in a row the State Retailers Association is holding a $2,500 scholarship contest. But new this year, the University System of Maryland Foundation says it will match that. This raises the total winnings to $5,000.

Maryland’s Tax-Free Week Starts Just In Time For Back To School Shopping

To enter all you have to do is take a photo or video of you shopping and post it to social media with #shopmdtaxfree.

A $1,000 prize will also be given to the runner up.

Comments