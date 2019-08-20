Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, DC, DC news, Dr. Leana Wen, George Washington University, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Planned Parenthood, Talkers


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Dr. Leana Wen, the former president of Planned Parenthood and Baltimore City Health Commissioner, has taken a job at George Washington University.

Wen announced the career move on Twitter Tuesday, just over a month after her ouster at Planned Parenthood.

“Honored to join exceptional colleagues @GWpublichealth @GW_Workforce to train future generations of public health leaders who are dedicated to achieving health equity and fighting for social justice,” Wen wrote.

Wen left Planned Parenthood July 16, citing “philosophical differences” about the group’s direction and future. She said the group’s board held a “secret meeting” during which it decided to end her employment.

Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen Leaves Planned Parenthood, No Longer President

Alexis McGill Johnson is currently serving as Planned Parenthood’s interim president and CEO.

