WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Dr. Leana Wen, the former president of Planned Parenthood and Baltimore City Health Commissioner, has taken a job at George Washington University.
Wen announced the career move on Twitter Tuesday, just over a month after her ouster at Planned Parenthood.
“Honored to join exceptional colleagues @GWpublichealth @GW_Workforce to train future generations of public health leaders who are dedicated to achieving health equity and fighting for social justice,” Wen wrote.
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) August 20, 2019
Wen left Planned Parenthood July 16, citing “philosophical differences” about the group’s direction and future. She said the group’s board held a “secret meeting” during which it decided to end her employment.
— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019
Alexis McGill Johnson is currently serving as Planned Parenthood’s interim president and CEO.
