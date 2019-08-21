BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The teen convicted in the murder of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio will learn his fate Wednesday.
Dawnta Harris is set to be sentenced Wednesday.
Prosecutors say they will ask for the judge to send the teen to prison for the rest of his life.
Seventeen-year-old Harris was found guilty of killing Caprio in May, a year after she had died while responding to a burglary call in a Perry Hall neighborhood.
Investigators said three teens were burglarizing a home, while Harris waited outside in a getaway car — a stolen Jeep Wrangler that would become a deadly weapon.
During the trial, a body cam video showed the fatal encounter: Caprio ordered Harris get out of the car, pulling out her gun — that’s when he hit the gas.
Officer Caprio fire one shot before Harris ran her over in the Jeep.
The other three teens pled guilty to felony murder charges in June.
Harris’s attorneys already said they will file an appeal after the sentencing.
