BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was fatally shot late Wednesday in northeast Baltimore.
According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue. There they found a 17-year-old boy unresponsive on a front porch.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to Johns Hopkins where he later died.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Two others were injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Baltimore.
Around 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Druid Hill Avenue for a Shotspotter alert.
There they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left ankle and a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Both victims were taken to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
