ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is joining the fight against robocalls.
Frosh is one of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies to sign onto an agreement that outlines eight ways to cut down on the annoying and illegal calls.
The agreement includes things like implementing call-blocking technology, making easy-to-use call blocking available to consumers and requiring phone companies to cooperate with robocall investigations.
Every major U.S. cell phone provider and a number of landline providers have signed onto the agreement.
