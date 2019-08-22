WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect For Multiple Counties
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AT&T, Attorney General Brian Frosh, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brian Frosh, CenturyLink, Comcast, Frontier, Local TV, Robocalls, Sprint, T-MObile, Talkers, Verizon


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is joining the fight against robocalls.

Frosh is one of 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies to sign onto an agreement that outlines eight ways to cut down on the annoying and illegal calls.

FTC Announces Major Crackdown On Robocalls

The agreement includes things like implementing call-blocking technology, making easy-to-use call blocking available to consumers and requiring phone companies to cooperate with robocall investigations.

Every major U.S. cell phone provider and a number of landline providers have signed onto the agreement.

Comments