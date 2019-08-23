WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A dog that was found abandoned in White Marsh last week has been adopted.
Whoop, as the shelter named the dog, was found abandoned on the side of the Baltimore County road on Aug. 14. Police responded and took the dog to Baltimore County Animal Services.
Last night #BCoPD Officer Rivers responded to a call that someone abandoned a dog on the side of the road in White Marsh. Interested in adopting this playful pup? contact Baltimore County Animal Services where they have named the dog Whoop: https://t.co/29AKyDIttQ ^NL pic.twitter.com/hRN84PTzeO
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 15, 2019
Just a week later, the dog has a new furever family.
“We are happy to report that Whoop was adopted this week,” county police tweeted.
