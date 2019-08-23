  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:abandoned dog, Adopted, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Whoop


WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A dog that was found abandoned in White Marsh last week has been adopted.

Whoop, as the shelter named the dog, was found abandoned on the side of the Baltimore County road on Aug. 14. Police responded and took the dog to Baltimore County Animal Services.

Abandoned Dog Found By Police Now In Baltimore County Animal Shelter

Just a week later, the dog has a new furever family.

“We are happy to report that Whoop was adopted this week,” county police tweeted.

See other animals available for adoption. 

 

Comments