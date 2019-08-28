



Loved ones of a little girl struck and killed in Randallstown are still grieving her loss. The family’s pastor said the tragedy happened during a celebratory church picnic Sunday afternoon.​

Dr. Samson Omotosho of the Abundant Grace Baptist Church told WJZ three-year-old Esther Ogunfuye’s family had attended a baptism for three of her siblings at another church that day. ​

The picnic at abundant Grace was honoring the congregation’s 15th anniversary. ​

He said Esther is being raised by a single mother who is ‘devastated’ and getting support from her church community following the accident.​

According to authorities, the toddler somehow wandered onto busy Liberty Road near Wilmar Avenue when an SUV struck her just before 2:30 in the afternoon. She was pronounced dead the next day at a local hospital.​

“We’re hoping as our investigation continues, we’ll be able to confirm some facts as to why the child was alone and what lead up to that. The family was close by. They were immediately notified. They went to the hospital with the child,” said Baltimore County Police Corporal Shawn Vinson.

“The driver did remain on the scene. There’s no evidence that the driver was impaired by any drugs or alcohol.,” Vinson added.

James Wommack owns the property next door to the church and also volunteers at the nearby fire station.

“I walked up and talked to some of the firefighters here. At the time, it was pretty much a sad situation,” Wommack said. “That thing was really on my mind all day and all night.”​

He said cars were lining Liberty Road at the time of the accident, which added to the hazard. “If you have cars parked on the side of the road, it’s very hard to see a child that age come out into the road. I actually had lost a puppy one time that someone had hit. It’s a very, very active road here both ways.”​

Wommack is also a member of the local community association.

“The community wants to know anything that they can do to help the church and the family get through this part,” he said. “I hope and pray that she’s in heaven with God now, and that we can learn from what happened here so that it will never happen again.”