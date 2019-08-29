Chaps Pit Beef, a Baltimore eatery, was named Maryland’s best fast food by Food & Wine Magazine.

According to Food & Wine Magazine, pit beef from Chaps is one of the all-time greatest sandwiches on the Eastern Seaboard.

“When somebody asks you where to eat barbecue in Baltimore, just send them to eat pit beef, and let us forego all the banging on about technicalities, because really, nothing else they’ve got is ever going to top the memory of your first rendezvous with one of the Eastern Seaboard’s all-time greatest sandwiches. Rose-colored roast beef, thinly sliced, generous portions of sliced onions, a whomp of creamy horseradish, known around here as tiger sauce—it all goes into a fresh roll, and as you can imagine, this is a sandwich that does not sit around begging for very long. You can get good pit beef in a number of places, Chaps isn’t the only game in town, but they’re definitely hustling the hardest to share one of Maryland’s greatest culinary traditions with the masses. From one very busy shack way out on the east side of Baltimore, they’re slowly growing into a regional chain now, and we say open them everywhere. Everywhere.”