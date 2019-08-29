BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings in southwest Baltimore within 20 minutes of each other Thursday evening left one man dead and another wounded, police said.
The first shooting happened around 5:58 p.m. in the 600 block of Stamford Road. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about that shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The second shooting happened at 6:18 p.m. A patrol officer heard gunfire and then found a man laying in the 400 block of South Pulaski Street.
The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
