ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Severn man was arrested in a burglary and rape of a sleeping woman in Odenton earlier this week, Anne Arundel County Police said Friday.
Police identified Zaon Emmanuel Cox, 24, as a person of interest based on evidence from the scene.
Cox allegedly broke into a home in the 2400 block of Apple Blossom Lane early Tuesday morning and sexually assaulted the sleeping victim.
When she woke up, she screamed, scaring Cox away, police said.
He’s charged with first- and second-degree rape as well as first-degree burglary, first-degree home invasion and third-degree burglary.
