



Two people were killed and five others injured in five separate shootings across Baltimore Monday evening and Monday night, police said.

The first shooting happened in the 100 block of South Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the unit block of North Morley Street in southwest Baltimore.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Three minutes after getting the call for the second shooting, officers were called to an area hospital in northwest Baltimore for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived at the hospital, police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation showed the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Cordelia Avenue.

Police said the victim was “very uncooperative with investigators,” so suspect information is not available.

The fourth shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Officers called to the scene found an adult man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found a second victim at the scene, an adult man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was also taken to the hospital.

While on scene, police learned of a third victim, an adult man, at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. His condition is unknown.

The fifth shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Parkwood Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

31-Year-Old Man Shot In South Baltimore

Early Monday morning, a 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in south Baltimore. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call police.