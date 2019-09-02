Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are asking that boaters steer clear of the Poplar Island Water Construction Zone on Labor Day.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is urging boaters in the Chesapeake Bay to steer clear of ongoing construction activities and submerged rocks marked by cautionary buoys near Poplar Island,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources posted.
Baltimore District Army Corps Caution Boaters Of Construction Zone Labor Day Weekend
