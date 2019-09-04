CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A three-alarm blaze at a popular Catonsville sports bar Friday afternoon caused around $1 million in damage, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said Wednesday.
The fire tore through the Loafers Lounge Sports Bar and Grill restaurant and nightclub, sending smoke high into the sky.
Three Firefighters Suffer Heat Exhaustion Battling Three-Alarm Fire In Catonsville
Fire crews were called to the building around 4 p.m. after a fire marshal driving by saw smoke. At the same time, customers smelled smoke and alerted an employee, officials said.
After trying to fight the blaze from inside the restaurant, firefighters were forced to retreat.
An initial investigation showed the fire started in an exterior wall surrounding the second-story staircase, the fire department said. The cause remains under investigation.
Three firefighters battling the flames were taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.
No civilian injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to rescue 15 goldfish from a large aquarium inside the building.
