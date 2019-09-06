  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has seen nearly 40 more homicides so far this year than at the same point in 2018, police confirmed Friday morning.

The latest numbers from Baltimore Police show 237 homicides in the city in 2019 compared to 199 this time last year.

A number of homicides this week pushed the total up from 232 as of Wednesday morning.

Baltimore ended 2018 with a total of 309 murders.

