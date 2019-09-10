Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a 34-year-old woman in the Days Inn shooting from Monday afternoon.
Allison Daughtrey, of the 2400 block of Woodcroft Road, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and firearm-related charges.
Daughtrey was a hotel guest at the inn, she fired a handgun during an altercation between her, a hotel clerk and a security officer.
Afterward, she was restrained but bit a guard.
No one was injured and she was arrested by County police.
She is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
