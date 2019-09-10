Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Days Inn, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a 34-year-old woman in the Days Inn shooting from Monday afternoon.

Allison Daughtrey, of the 2400 block of Woodcroft Road, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and firearm-related charges.

Daughtrey was a hotel guest at the inn, she fired a handgun during an altercation between her, a hotel clerk and a security officer.

Afterward, she was restrained but bit a guard.

No one was injured and she was arrested by County police.

She is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

