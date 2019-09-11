



With a visit from President Donald Trump, an Orioles game- not to mention rush hour traffic- downtown Baltimore will be congested Thursday afternoon. Drivers should be prepared to sit in traffic- or go another route.

Heavy traffic is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Baltimore City DOT said.

Thursday Traffic: An Orioles Game, President Trump’s Visit & More- Here’s How To Handle Rush Hour

President Trump To Visit Baltimore Thursday

President Trump will be at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Harbor East for a retreat for Republican lawmakers.

They added that temporary intersection closures may occur in the afternoon and early evening, which will cause congestion and delays.

Downtown employees are encouraged to begin their commutes before 4 p.m.- if you can- to avoid delays.

Commuters are also encouraged to use other ways of getting around on Thursday- especially baseball fans who are headed to the Orioles game at Camden Yards.

Mass transit including MDOT MTA buses, Light RailLink, the Metro SubwayLink and the Charm City Circulator are options DOT suggests.

Transportation enforcement officers will be around downtown to help move traffic along.