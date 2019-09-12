BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help identifying several people caught on surveillance video near the scene of a fatal triple shooting on Labor Day.
Police posted the video on Facebook Thursday, which shows several people running outside a building in the 5200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard near where the shooting was reported.
The video is time-stamped around two hours prior to when the shooting was reported.
Police did not say in the Facebook post if the people in the video are considered suspects.
Officers were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. September 2. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
He died later at an area hospital.
Two other men were injured in the shooting, which was near Northwood Elementary School.
Anyone who may know who the people in the video are is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted by text message at 443-902-4824.
