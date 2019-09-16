Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man pleaded guilty Monday in the rape and murder of his girlfriend in September 2018.
Edgar Franklin Manning, IV, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and second-degree rape.
On September 25, 2018, Manning’s parents reportedly called police and said he had murdered his girlfriend Megan Burdeaux.
The next day, police found Manning’s vehicle in Gambrills with him and Burdeaux’s body inside.
Manning reportedly admitted to fatally strangling Burdeaux in the parking lot of a Pasadena Walmart after the two got into an argument.
An autopsy showed she had also been sexually assaulted before she died.
Sentencing is scheduled for December 18.
