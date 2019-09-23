Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat of September continued unabated Monday, as we hit a near-record 95 degrees!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat of September continued unabated Monday, as we hit a near-record 95 degrees!
A weak cool front will cross the region Monday night and drop our highs Tuesday to the upper 70’s and some low 80’s, with a nice dry breeze as well.
Another dry day is coming on Wednesday as well.
Maryland Weather | Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Kick Off Fall In Maryland, Much Of US
On Thursday, another front may bring a much-needed shower, followed by slightly cooler air on Friday, then another big Saturday warmup!
No real fall weather coming this week!
-Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.