  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The heat of September continued unabated Monday, as we hit a near-record 95 degrees!

A weak cool front will cross the region Monday night and drop our highs Tuesday to the upper 70’s and some low 80’s, with a nice dry breeze as well.

Another dry day is coming on Wednesday as well.

Maryland Weather | Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Kick Off Fall In Maryland, Much Of US

On Thursday, another front may bring a much-needed shower, followed by slightly cooler air on Friday, then another big Saturday warmup!

No real fall weather coming this week!

-Bob Turk

Comments