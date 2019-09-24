  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CBS This Morning, Local TV, Oprah, Oprah Book Club, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CBS This Morning Show will feature an award-winning author from Maryland on Wednesday.

Gayle King will talk to Ta-Nehisi Coates, of Baltimore, to discuss his newly released first novel The Water Dancer.

The book tells the story of a young boy born into bondage on a plantation who discovers mysterious power.

This novel follows on the heels of Coates’ acclaimed non-fiction work.

The book also made the Oprah Book Club list.

Maryland Native Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Novel Makes Oprah’s Book Club List

Coates’ autobiography Between the World and Me won the 2015 National Book Award.

Comments