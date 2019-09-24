Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CBS This Morning Show will feature an award-winning author from Maryland on Wednesday.
Gayle King will talk to Ta-Nehisi Coates, of Baltimore, to discuss his newly released first novel The Water Dancer.
The book tells the story of a young boy born into bondage on a plantation who discovers mysterious power.
This novel follows on the heels of Coates’ acclaimed non-fiction work.
The book also made the Oprah Book Club list.
Coates’ autobiography Between the World and Me won the 2015 National Book Award.
