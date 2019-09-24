TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson University student accused of raping another student was denied bail at a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Police said at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday a woman went over to her friend’s apartment to watch a movie and during the movie, the friend, identified as Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo, allegedly started to sexually assault her.
Both defense attorneys and prosecutors agree that it started with some consensual sexual activity, but that’s where the agreement ends.
Prosecutors said that it turned into “a brutal attack” while Igwilo’s defense attorneys said the sexual activity was consensual until the woman noticed he was filming it on his phone.
20-Year Old Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of Another Student In Towson University Residence Hall
Prosecutors argued she was sexually assaulted and said the victim had a bruise on her throat and other signs of sexual trauma.
Defense attorneys, however, say the encounter was consentual until the victim noticed he was filming them in the act.
Police tell WJZ she repeatedly told him to stop, but that he continued assaulting her.
“Which she rebuked. He continued until the point he held her down and then raped her,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.
Igwilo is also accused of keeping the victim in his room against her will. He is charged with first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, false imprisonment, and first- and second-degree assault.
