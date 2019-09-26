Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is telling customers of Moby Dick House of Kabob to avoid the hummus amid numerous reports of salmonella infections in those who consumed it.
Since September 10, nine people in Maryland have been sickened by salmonella, eight of whom reported eating the hummus before getting sick, the health department said.
Officials are still working to identify the cause of the illnesses.
Moby Dick House of Kabob has a number of locations in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. The restaurant chain has since pulled the hummus from its stores.
