STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is temporarily waiving tolls on the Bay Bridge due to significant eastbound backups caused in part by construction.

$27M Bay Bridge Rehabilitation Project Underway, Delays Expected

Police have been called to the area to help keep traffic moving, the state’s transportation department tweeted Friday night.

MDOT said as construction continues, when traffic backs up to Interstate 97 MDTA will hold westbound traffic to allow three lanes of traffic to head east.

Significant backups were reported throughout much of the day Friday.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

