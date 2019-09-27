STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is temporarily waiving tolls on the Bay Bridge due to significant eastbound backups caused in part by construction.
$27M Bay Bridge Rehabilitation Project Underway, Delays Expected
Police have been called to the area to help keep traffic moving, the state’s transportation department tweeted Friday night.
@TheMDTA is waiving tolls until the backups clear. #BayBridgeWork
— MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) September 28, 2019
MDOT said as construction continues, when traffic backs up to Interstate 97 MDTA will hold westbound traffic to allow three lanes of traffic to head east.
Moving forward during Bay Bridge construction, when the traffic backs up to I-97, @theMDTA will hold traffic westbound for short periods to allow three lanes of eastbound traffic until backups clear unless prevented by severe weather conditions. #BayBridgeWork
— MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) September 28, 2019
Significant backups were reported throughout much of the day Friday.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
