WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin have introduced a bill to make sure ROTC members who die before their first assignment still get death benefits.
The bill is in recognition of Lt. Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student who was stabbed to death in College Park two years ago.
The Memorial Act would give life insurance to ROTC graduates and give their families access to other assistance.
Prosecutors have said racist memes and other items on 24-year-old Sean Urbanski’s phone and social media accounts indicate he killed Collins because he was black.
