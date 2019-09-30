  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, South Baltimore, Talkers, Three-Year-Old Shot


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A three-year-old boy shot Friday night in south Baltimore remains in critical but stable condition, police said Monday evening.

The boy’s parents are reportedly not cooperating with an investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday night. A driver flagged down police, who found the boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

3-Year Old Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries In Apparent Accidental Shooting

Police rushed the boy to the hospital, where his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to be accidental.

