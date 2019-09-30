Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI Airport, Local TV, Patrick Onwuasor, Ravens, Southwest Airlines, Talkers, Willie Snead


LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Ravens didn’t let their tough loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday stop them from bringing smiles to some lucky travelers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday.

Southwest Airlines customers at BWI got a surprise when some players took on the role of ramp and customer service agents.

Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Willie Snead, along with Ravens mascot Poe, traded in their jerseys and helmets for security vests and earplugs.

The players unloaded luggage from the plane, made announcements and collected boarding passes as part of Southwest’s “Trading Places” event.

