OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WJZ) — A big gathering of car enthusiasts in coastal Maryland prompts a resort town’s mayor to insist there won’t be a repeat next year.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said on Sunday that thousands of visiting fans raised havoc, disrupted lives and defied law officers.
“What took place this past weekend in Ocean City can never happen again. This group came to town with the sole purpose to raise havoc in our community, to disrupt our lives and defy law enforcement. They placed our town, as well as our citizens and visitors. under siege and in danger which is unacceptable under any circumstances,” Mayor Rick Meehan said on Facebook.
Ocean City Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller says a crowd of about 200 people was ordered to disperse Saturday afternoon before officers unleashed pepper spray. Police said the crowd responded by throwing rocks and bottles.
The driver of a BMW burning rubber on a town road hit members of a watching crowd before speeding away Friday night.
The H2O International car event moved from Ocean City to Atlantic City, New Jersey, two years ago, but enthusiasts have returned to the Maryland coast.
