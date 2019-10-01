Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh sold one of her Ashburton homes two months after resigning from office, according to online property records.
Pugh sold her home on Dennlyn Road for $75,000 on July 31 to Boaz Alternative Energy and Technologies LLC.
Pugh resigned in May after an investigation into her “Healthy Holly” children’s book series.
The home was one of multiple locations raided by federal officials in April.
