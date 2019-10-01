BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is claiming that employees at the recently opened Fells Point restaurant Choptank did nothing to help him when he was attacked by three men outside the restaurant this weekend.

Marcus Dent posted on Facebook Sunday saying his friend was assaulted coming out of Choptank.

In the post, Dent said his friend saw three people on scooters beating up and robbing another man and tried to intervene, but the three men then turned on him and knocked him unconscious in the street.

He claims bystanders and the restaurant’s employees did nothing to help him.

Choptank responded with a statement and provided security footage, saying that 911 was called but did not say it was by the restaurant specifically.

“The unfortunate incident in question took place during the late afternoon hours in Fells Point Square, a public space surrounded by many, many business establishments.

Staff report a group of people were arguing back and forth for a period of time before a brawl erupted in the square during that time. 911 was called and first responders appropriately managed the situation.

The Choptank employs a deeply experienced security team, including off duty local, state and federal law enforcement professionals. Our goal is everyone’s goal, accountability for those who try to hurt others or steal property while improving the quality of life in Baltimore.”

The security footage shows the man walking out with another woman and sees three people on scooters appearing to beat up someone.

The man begins to intervene when the three people turn on him and start fighting with him instead.

In the security footage, no one from the restaurant seems to be intervening directly. It shows one man standing outside by the entrance watching and pointing to other people presumably inside Choptank.

Toward the end, that man starts to walk toward the incident, but security footage cuts off at that point.

“To the Choptank restaurant, you should be ashamed of yourself! Turning your back on your customers I guess it’s all about the money!” Dent said in the Facebook post.

WJZ is investigating this story and will continue updating it as more information comes.