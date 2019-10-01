BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Effective Tuesday, you must be at least 21 years old to buy smoking products in Maryland.
Oct. 1 marks the day several laws become effective across the state.
State health officials are investigating at least 20 cases of severe lung illnesses in the state, some of which are in young adults. They call it a “major public health concern.”
“This is a major public health concern, especially for our youth and young adults, as it is not yet known which products or devices caused people to become sick,” health officials said in a statement.
The new law aims to “curb tobacco and electronic smoking device use in youth and young adults by raising the legal sale age of these products from 18 to 21 years of age.”
Health officials ask the public to refrain from use of all e-cigarettes and vaping products.
“Cannabis or “THC” vape-products that are obtained off the street may pose the greatest risk,” officials said.
