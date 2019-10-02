Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carroll County, Daltile, Eldersburg, flooring store shooting, Kevron Devontea Walker, Local TV, Shooting, Sykesville, Talkers


SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in a July shooting at a Sykesville flooring store.

Kevron Devontea Walker was arrested Wednesday in Baltimore. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Kevron Devontea Walker. Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. July 10 at the Daltile store in the 1400 block of Progress Way.

Man Shot Outside Daltile In Sykesville Is Company Employee, Police Said

A company employee was shot and taken to Shock Trauma with unspecified injuries.

Police recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and linked them to a gun connected with Walker. Forensic evidence also put Walker at the scene.

He will have a bail review hearing Thursday.

