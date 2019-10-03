Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed will run for city council president, becoming the first declared candidate in the race.
Sneed’s campaign team made the announcement Thursday evening ahead of an official launch event Saturday morning. That event is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Fayette Street Pocket Park.
The current District 13 councilwoman has been representing parts of east Baltimore since 2016.
As of Thursday, no candidates have officially filed paperwork to run for the seat. Incumbent city council president Brandon Scott is running for mayor.
Only one candidate, Raymond Wallace David, a Democrat, has filed paperwork to run for Sneed’s current seat.
