BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Delegate Nick Mosby, the husband of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, is “strongly considering” running for city council president, he said Friday.
Mosby made the comment on social media Friday morning.
“It’s no secret that I absolutely love Baltimore and have always looked for ways to serve my city,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m seriously considering running for City Council President and I am interested in hearing your thoughts, concerns, and guidance.”
Mosby currently represents District 40, which covers parts of west Baltimore, in the state House of Delegates. He first took office in 2017.
Thursday, city councilwoman Shannon Sneed, who represents District 13 on the city’s east side, said she will run for the seat. She will kick off her campaign Saturday.
District 7 councilman Leon Pinkett said last month he will also run.
As of Friday morning, no candidates have officially filed paperwork with the state to run for the office.
You must log in to post a comment.