  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, DC news, Injured Toddler, Local TV, Montgomery County Fire Department, Talkers, toddler falls, toddler falls from apartment


WHITE OAK, Md. (WJZ) — A toddler suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after falling from a ninth-story window at a Montgomery County apartment building, fire officials said.

The incident happened at the Chateau Apartments in the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road in White Oak around 1 p.m. Wednesday, county fire and rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The toddler likely landed on bushes and mulch, cushioning the impact, he said.

Officials said the toddler was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Last month, a 2-year-old boy in Montgomery County was critically injured after pushing on a window screen and falling 11 stories.

Comments