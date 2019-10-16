WHITE OAK, Md. (WJZ) — A toddler suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after falling from a ninth-story window at a Montgomery County apartment building, fire officials said.
The incident happened at the Chateau Apartments in the 9700 block of Mount Pisgah Road in White Oak around 1 p.m. Wednesday, county fire and rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.
Update (~1p 10/16) 9727 Mount Pisgah Rd., Château Apartments, White Oak, injured child, fall from 9th floor window, likely landed on bushes/mulch below, @MCFRS & @MCFRS_EMIHS arrived to find toddler in lobby w/ minor NLT ‘traumatic’ injuries, child transported Pri2 NLT, stable pic.twitter.com/WqCROKWHva
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 16, 2019
The toddler likely landed on bushes and mulch, cushioning the impact, he said.
Officials said the toddler was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Last month, a 2-year-old boy in Montgomery County was critically injured after pushing on a window screen and falling 11 stories.
You must log in to post a comment.